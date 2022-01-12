KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:

Members of Hezbollah will on Wednesday mark six years since the execution of prominent Shia cleric Sheikh Al-Nimr, according to reports, amid heightened tensions between Saudi Arabia and Lebanon.





The event will mark six years since Riyadh's execution of Al-Nimr, a popular figure among Saudi Shia Muslims whose execution sparked angry protests in neighbouring Iran. [...]





Saudi Arabia executed Al-Nimr, a renowned Shia cleric who often criticised the ruling family, on 2 January 2016, on "terrorism" charges.





He was executed due to his support of the mass anti-government protests that took place in the Eastern province of Qatif, where a Shia majority have long complained of marginalisation.