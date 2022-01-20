THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

Eric Trump and Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg invoked their Fifth Amendment rights more than 500 times when questioned by the New York attorney general's office for its investigation into the company's finances, according to a Tuesday court filing.





"Eric Trump then invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in response to more than 500 questions over six hours," the filing says of an Oct. 5, 2020, interview with former President Donald Trump's son.



