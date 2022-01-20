January 20, 2022
ALL IN YOUR HEAD:
CIA says 'Havana Syndrome' not result of sustained campaign by hostile power (Ken Dilanian and Josh Lederman, 1/19/22, NBC News)
It's classic mass hysteria.In a new intelligence assessment, the CIA has ruled out that the mysterious symptoms known as Havana Syndrome are the result of a sustained global campaign by a hostile power aimed at hundreds of U.S. diplomats and spies, six people briefed on the matter told NBC News.
