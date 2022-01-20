THE MENACE WAS ORANGE, NOT YELLOW:

"Today's dismissal of the criminal charges against Gang Chen is a result of our continued investigation," US Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Rachael Rollins said in a statement after the filing. "Through that effort, we recently obtained additional information pertaining to the materiality of Professor Chen's alleged omissions in the context of the grant review process at issue in this case. After a careful assessment of this new information in the context of all the evidence, our office has concluded that we can no longer meet our burden of proof at trial."





"The government finally acknowledged what we said all along: Professor Gang Chen is an innocent man," Robert Fisher, Chen's defense attorney, said in a statement. "Our defense was never based on any legal technicalities. Gang did not commit any of the offenses he was charged with. Full stop. He was never in a talent program. He was never an overseas scientist for Beijing. He disclosed everything that he was supposed to disclose and never lied to the government or anyone else."