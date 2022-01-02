THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:





A chilling item in a document log provided to Jan. 6 investigators describes a draft letter by then-President Donald Trump calling for the "seizure" of election materials after he lost.





The log, along with a trove of documents, was provided last week to the House select committee probing the insurrection. They were handed over by Trump ally Bernard Kerik, former New York City police commissioner and a confidant of Trump's one-time attorney Rudy Giuliani, Politico reported.





Kerik was a key adviser to Trump's legal team trying to cook up a narrative of fraud in the presidential election Joe Biden won.





Besides the documents Kerik turned over to the committee, he also offered a log of documents he refused to provide, including the Trump letter, according to Politico.





Among the documents withheld is one described as a "Draft Letter from POTUS to Seize Evidence in the Interest of National Security for the 2020 Elections."