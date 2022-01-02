STANDING AGAINST THE ABRAHAM ACCORDS:

In September, more than 40 Muslim organizations in the U.S. and abroad announced a boycott of Hilton, after reports that a planned hotel in Xinjiang would be built atop a demolished mosque.





In December 2020, more than 70 Muslim student associations around the world and dozens of Uyghur groups wrote an open letter to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), comprised of 57 member states, urging them to denounce China's abuses.





The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), one of the largest U.S. Muslim advocacy groups, regularly sends out press releases highlighting new reporting on the Uyghur situation in China and demanding action by U.S. lawmakers and the international community.





What they're saying: "It's important that all American Muslims stand together in fighting this genocidal campaign," Robert McCaw, government affairs director at CAIR, said in an interview with Axios.