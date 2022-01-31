January 31, 2022

THE ONLY EXISTENTIAL THREAT IS INTERNAL:

Chief rabbis lead rally urging religious affairs minister to scrap his reforms (STUART WINER, 1/31/22, Times of Israel)

Israel's two chief rabbis led a demonstration by thousands of Orthodox youths outside the Knesset Sunday calling on Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana to abandon major reforms of state-controlled Jewish religious services.

Kahana's plans include easing the process of conversion to Judaism and broadening the range of organizations qualified to give kosher certification, thereby weakening the ultra-Orthodox hegemony, including the Chief Rabbinate's control over Jewish religious life cycle events in Israel.

His plans, in particular the changes to the conversion services, have drawn sharp criticism from ultra-Orthodox figures, including Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lau.

You can convert to any religious belief. 

