THE ONLY EXISTENTIAL THREAT IS INTERNAL:

Israel's two chief rabbis led a demonstration by thousands of Orthodox youths outside the Knesset Sunday calling on Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana to abandon major reforms of state-controlled Jewish religious services.





Kahana's plans include easing the process of conversion to Judaism and broadening the range of organizations qualified to give kosher certification, thereby weakening the ultra-Orthodox hegemony, including the Chief Rabbinate's control over Jewish religious life cycle events in Israel.



