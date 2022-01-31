January 31, 2022
THE ONLY EXISTENTIAL THREAT IS INTERNAL:
Chief rabbis lead rally urging religious affairs minister to scrap his reforms (STUART WINER, 1/31/22, Times of Israel)
Israel's two chief rabbis led a demonstration by thousands of Orthodox youths outside the Knesset Sunday calling on Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana to abandon major reforms of state-controlled Jewish religious services.Kahana's plans include easing the process of conversion to Judaism and broadening the range of organizations qualified to give kosher certification, thereby weakening the ultra-Orthodox hegemony, including the Chief Rabbinate's control over Jewish religious life cycle events in Israel.His plans, in particular the changes to the conversion services, have drawn sharp criticism from ultra-Orthodox figures, including Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lau.
You can convert to any religious belief.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 31, 2022 12:00 AM