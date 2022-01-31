January 31, 2022
VLAD WHO?:
Kremlin Slams 'Alarming' British Threat to Seize Oligarchs' Property (Moscow Times, 1/31/22)
"There will be nowhere to hide for Putin's oligarchs," Truss told Sky News, adding that "nothing is off the table" when asked about Britain's ability to seize property in London.President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov described Truss' warning as an "extremely alarming" statement that "undermines investment attractiveness and the United Kingdom's attractiveness as such.""It's not often you see or hear such direct threats to attack a business," Peskov told reporters.
We're just negotiating the terms of Russia's surrender.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 31, 2022 12:00 AM