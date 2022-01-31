ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

Eastman penned the infamous two-page memo (which he later called "a preliminary, incomplete draft") and a subsequent six-page memo outlining a legally bogus plan to snatch the presidential election from the voters. The scheme had Vice President Mike Pence duly counting Electoral College votes on Jan. 6, 2021 but "when he gets to Arizona" announcing "that he has multiple slates of electors." The plan entailed filing with the National Archives and submitting to Congress illegitimate slates of electors from seven states that Trump lost, a ruse designed ultimately to give Pence cover--in Eastman's words--to "gavel[] President Trump as re-elected."





On Jan. 4, 2021, Eastman met with Trump and Pence in the Oval Office to discuss these plans. Two days later, standing next to Rudy Giuliani at the White House rally on Jan. 6th, Eastman shouted: "All we are demanding of Vice President Pence is this afternoon at one o'clock he let the legislatures of the states look into this so we get to the bottom of it and the American people know whether we have control of the direction of our government or not!" The crowd then moved toward the Capitol to see that his demand was carried out.





By refusing to follow Eastman's instructions, Pence undoubtedly saved the United States from constitutional catastrophe. And he did so while risking his own life: The images of Pence being escorted from the Senate chamber, of the gallows erected to hang him as a traitor, of rioters chanting "hang Mike Pence," will be lasting reminders of that day's disturbing events.





The fake electors scheme is rife with criminal red flags, including possible forgery, conspiracy, and election fraud. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco stated last week that prosecutors "are looking at" the fake electoral ballots submitted by Republicans from seven states that Biden won. Meanwhile, Eastman's memos have landed him in trouble with the California Bar for possible violations of legal ethics rules, including counseling his client to violate the law, misstating the facts and the law to his client and to a tribunal, filing a meritless claim, and failing to uphold the Constitution. And in response to the Jan. 6th Committee's subpoena, Eastman said that he would avail himself of his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination--which he reportedly did 146 times during an interview with the committee.





It is worth noting that Eastman's Jan. 6th memos weren't his only attempt to overturn the Electoral College results. He filed on Trump's behalf a motion in support of an illegitimate lawsuit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton seeking to cancel the Electoral College votes of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. (The Supreme Court tossed it out on Dec. 11, 2020.) And Eastman pushed the envelope earlier in 2020 as well: He wrote an August 2020 op-ed in Newsweek claiming that Kamala Harris is ineligible to be vice president because she supposedly fails to meet the constitutional requirement of being a "natural born Citizen"--a notion so explosive (not to mention wrong) that the magazine's editors felt compelled to append an awkward apology atop the article.





Let's turn back now to Eastman's clash with the Jan. 6th Committee. Last week, Judge Carter denied Eastman's emergency motion to enjoin the committee's requests for information, slicing through his arguments like a hot knife through butter.