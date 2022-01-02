January 2, 2022
THE ONLY EXISTENTIAL THREAT IS INTERNAL:
Scores of Israelis storm Al-Aqsa complex in Jerusalem (MEMO, January 2, 2022)
Scores of Israeli settlers on Sunday forced their way into the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem, according to a Palestinian agency, Anadolu Agency reported.In a statement, the Jordan-run Islamic Waqf Department, which oversees holy sites in Jerusalem, said the settlers entered the complex through the Al-Mugharbah Gate under Israeli police protection.
