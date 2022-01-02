"IT'S NOT GENOCIDE WHEN WE DO IT":

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier had planned to present the Order of Merit to Gideon Greif, but the presidential office and Foreign Ministry said they would review the plans for the award in October.





German news agency dpa reported on December 31 that the Foreign Ministry withdrew the nomination earlier this month.





Greif, who is primarily a Holocaust researcher, chaired an international commission of historians who published a report in July that suggested the Srebrenica massacre at the end of the 1992-95 war in Bosnia was not genocide.





International courts have deemed the mass murder of more than 8,000 Muslim Bosniaks around Srebrenica by Bosnian Serb forces as genocide.