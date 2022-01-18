THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

The select House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Tuesday issued subpoenas to Rudy Giuliani, another former lawyer for ex-President Donald Trump, and two other allies.





The subpoenas add to a raft of demands for interviews and evidence that the House panel has already issued to people in Trump's orbit, a number of whom have resisted cooperating.





The committee said that the new subpoenas were aimed at four people, Giuliani, the attorneys Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell, and Trump associate Boris Epshteyn, "who publicly promoted unsupported claims about the 2020 election and participated in attempts to disrupt or delay the certification of election results."