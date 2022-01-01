January 1, 2022
THANKS, W!:
Iran, Iraq move closer to construct cross-border railway (MEMO, 12/30/21)
Iran and Iraq are to commence construction of a cross-border railway after reportedly signing an agreement on Monday, according to Tehran Times. The 30 kilometre Shalamcheh-Basra railway has been in the pipeline for many years and would be the only rail connection between the two countries. Despite years of set-backs, the project entered an advanced phase last year.
