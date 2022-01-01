PURITANISM WORKS:





Once again, in the 2021 Cato Institute rankings of personal and economic freedom, Freedom in the 50 States, New Hampshire is ranked as the freest of the United States. Canada's Fraser Institute gives New Hampshire the same freest state ranking. The state's famous motto, "Live Free or Die," is prominently imprinted on residents' license plates.





When I share that New Hampshire has neither a sales tax nor income tax, I am often met with incredulous looks, a pregnant pause, and then the inevitable question: "But, how does the State get its money?" For some, it is self-evident that a large government is necessary to run a modern and prosperous society. New Hampshire should give pause to those who believe the big-government-is-necessary argument.





What about services in NH? A WalletHub survey rated state and local taxes with 30 metrics measuring education, health, safety, the economy, infrastructure, pollution and more. Once again, New Hampshire gave taxpayers their largest return for their tax dollars. New Hampshire residents "pay the second-lowest taxes in the country, roughly $2,700," while benefiting from "one of the best" school systems, the lowest crime rate in the nation, very low health insurance premiums, as well as having the lowest in the nation "share of residents living in poverty, 7.6%, and the best work at home environment."





Despite having relatively few government employees and no beltway bandits, New Hampshire incomes are the 8th highest in the country. The low poverty rate in NH comes from work; the percentage of welfare recipients in New Hampshire's population is one of the lowest in the country.





NH's WalletHub ranking rating is extraordinary. Consider New York and California, states where faith in big government is strong. On taxpayer return on investment, they rank 44th and 49th respectively. Californians have the 45th highest state tax burden and rank 37th in level of government services delivered.