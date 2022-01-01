HE KNOWS WHO HE DEPENDS ON:

The Democratic Reform Current, the Fatah branch led by dismissed Fatah leader Mohammed Dahlan, has criticised President Mahmoud Abbas's visit to Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz's home in Tel Aviv, Safa Press Agency reported on Friday.





"Visiting your house in Gaza would have given you more honour than visiting the house of the Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz," spokesperson for the Democratic Reform Current in Gaza, Salah Al-Owaisi, announced during the celebration of the 57th anniversary of the Fatah movement.