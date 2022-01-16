January 16, 2022
THANKS, VLAD:
Putin's Troops Wouldn't Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia City (Marc Champion, January 16, 2022, Bloomberg)
Putin's Russia isn't admired in the city of Mariupol in the way it once was. When people imagine the future they might have under his rule, they no longer see a wealthier, more comfortable one in Russia, 30 miles (48 kilometers) away.Today many compare their lives instead to the territory that lies between, held by Kremlin-backed separatists since an unsteady ceasefire stopped their approach to the city. They don't like what they see. Crime rates are high, the economy is crippled and living standards are even lower than on the Ukrainian side of the so-called line of contact.Life in the shadow of conflict has also taken a toll on Putin's reputation among many of the Russian-speaking Ukrainians once most likely to believe they belong with Moscow. So too the influx of more than 100,000 people displaced from separatist areas of Donbas, who have direct knowledge of life there.
Nationalism doesn't work.
