January 16, 2022
VLAD WHO?:
Serbia Votes on Independence of Judiciary in Overture to EU (Misha Savic, January 16, 2022, Bloomberg)
Serbia may take a step closer to joining the European Union on Sunday, when voters in the Balkan nation will decide on whether to change the constitution to create a more independent judiciary in line with the 27-member bloc's standards.Shielding judges and prosecutors from political influence is a key step in aligning the former Yugoslav republic's laws with the EU. If the ballot measure is approved, the power to appoint and fire members of the judiciary would be taken from the government and the legislature and given to top judges and academics.
