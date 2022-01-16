January 16, 2022
BEAUTY/TRUTH:
What Is Aesthetics? (Michael De Sapio, January 11th, 2022, Imaginative Conservative)
All the things aesthetics examines are things which please, are attractive, and therefore draw us toward that which is good and true.And here we glimpse the close inner relationship between these transcendentals: An action that is morally good attracts us; likewise, a true proposition attracts us. But this quality of attraction is none other than beauty (which results in love). Aesthetics is thus a dimension of reality that interpenetrates with truth and goodness. We experience them together, in alternation, and in such a way that we sometimes cannot distinguish them.
