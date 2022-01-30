TARGET RICH ENVIRONMENTALISM:

Jochen Homann told the daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that "further steps are missing" before a German-based subsidiary set up by Russian owner Gazprom could be added to the commercial register.





"A conclusion will unlikely be possible in the first half of the year," Homann said in an interview to be published on Monday.





The mammoth project has been completed in September last year, but no gas is flowing. With tensions escalating in Ukraine, both Berlin and Washington have warned that the project could be sanctioned if Russia launches an invasion of its neighbor.