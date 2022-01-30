WE CRUSHED THOSE TOO:

If there is a historical precedent for the truckers' revolt in Canada, and the populist protests in so many other parts of the world, I would like to know what it is. [...]





Note too that these movements are spontaneous and from "below:" they are populated mostly by the very workers whom governments shoved to face the pathogen two years ago, while the ruling class hid behind their laptops in their living rooms. It was the lockdowns that sharply divided the classes and the mandates that are imposing segregation. Now we are facing a modern allegory to the peasants' revolt in the Middle Ages.