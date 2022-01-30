A full-page advertisement in The New York Times on Saturday urged athletes and corporate sponsors to "walk away" from the Winter Olympic Games, set to begin on Friday in Beijing, to protest China's persecution of the Uighurs.





"We urge the athletes and the sponsoring corporations to walk away from these games unless Beijing takes steps to reunite Uyghur families. And we urge the world's citizens to embrace the cause of this persecuted population," the ad stated.





The ad was paid for by the Elie Wiesel Foundation for Humanity and was signed by the French Jewish philosopher Bernard-Henri Levy, the former Soviet refusenik Natan Sharansky, and Eli Wiesel's son Elisha Wiesel. Elie Wiesel, a Holocaust survivor who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1986 for his work speaking out about the lessons of the Holocaust and bringing attention to other genocides, died in 2016.