AMEN, SISTER:

Rep. Waters told Rev. Sharpton: "Let me just say this, when you talk about congresswoman Greene, you're talking about the kind of extremist radical that is now in the House of Representatives who is basically, you know, dangerous."





The long-serving Democrat then claimed Rep. Greene had intimidated other lawmakers and referred to an infamous incident in 2021 when she confronted Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).





She then referred to Rep. Greene's endorsement of the claim the 2018 Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Florida was staged, although her comments were made before she entered Congress.





Rep. Waters said: "She's dangerous because she doesn't believe in the Constitution herself. She has been threatening other members of Congress. They have been all over and in the face of AOC out of New York, following her around, trying to intimidate her.



