KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:

The Hashd al-Shaabi militia launched a military operation on Sunday to hunt down Daesh militants in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, reports Anadolu Agency.





In a statement, the pro-government Shia militia said its fighters searched several areas in the town of Tarmiyah in Baghdad. The militia said the operation aims to arrest militants holed up in rural areas outside cities, without giving any further details.





Last month, the militia launched a similar operation in eastern Iraq, targeting Daesh militants hiding in the Hamrin Mountains in the eastern Diaal province.