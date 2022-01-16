A PEOPLE WHO THINK THEMSELVES A NATION ARE ONE:

Staffan de Mistura, a former UN envoy to Syria, met the Polisario's Brahim Ghali in a camp for Sahrawi refugees outside the desert town of Tindouf, Algeria's official APS news agency said.





The Polisario chief told the envoy that his organisation sought "a just and fair solution" that "guarantees the Sahrawi people their right to self-determination and full national independence", APS reported.





The Polisario Front, which took up arms in the 1970s to seek independence in the disputed Western Sahara, demands an independence referendum on the basis of a 1991 deal that included a ceasefire.