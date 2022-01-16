HE WAS HIRED TO NOT BE DONALD:

Desperate Democrats pointed fingers at one another Saturday amid the apparent collapse of President Biden's legislative agenda -- with calls for drastic change coming from every corner of the dispirited party.





"I don't know if the right word is 'apoplectic' or 'demoralized,'" said Quentin Wathum-Ocama, president of the Young Democrats of America. "We're down. We're not seeing the results."





One year into Biden's presidency, his inability to push an ambitious $2 trillion social spending plan or a sweeping election law through the evenly divided US Senate has his supporters at odds, with midterm elections looming just 11 months from now.





"We are not going to win the elections in 2022 unless our base is energized and ordinary people understand what we are fighting for, and how we are different than the Republicans," Democratic Socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) told the New York Times. "Clearly, the current strategy is failing and we need a major course correction."