KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:

Top Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine said Saudi Arabia should stop its policy of "bullying" others as well as its interference in Lebanon's internal affairs.





The conference was attended by Saudi opposition figures as well as members of Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels. It was meant to commemorate the anniversary of influential Saudi Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr, who was executed in January 2016 in a mass execution of 47 people in the kingdom.





Al-Nimr was an outspoken government critic and a key leader of Shiite protests in eastern Saudi Arabia in 2011 demanding greater rights in the majority Sunni nation and fair treatment.