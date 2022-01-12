EVERY MAN A NODE:

[A] path to tackle the climate crisis became clear: Transition the electric grid to carbon-free wind and solar and convert most other fossil fuel users in transportation, buildings and industry to electricity.





The U.S. is headed in that direction. Early projections suggest the world just wrapped up a record year of renewable electricity growth in 2021, following a record 33,500 megawatts of solar and wind electricity installed in the U.S. in 2020, according to BloombergNEF data. Even faster growth is expected ahead, especially given the Biden administration's plans to tap high-value offshore wind resources. But will it be fast enough?





The Biden administration's goal is to have a carbon emissions-free grid by 2035. One recent study found that the U.S. will need to nearly triple its 2020 growth rate for the grid to be 80% powered by clean energy by 2030. (As difficult as that may sound, China reportedly installed 120,000 megawatts of wind and solar in 2020.)





The foundation of this transition is a dramatic change in the electric grid itself.





Hailed as the greatest invention of the 20th century, our now-aging grid was based on fundamental concepts that made sense at the time it was developed. The original foundation was a combination of "base load" coal plants that operated 24 hours a day and large-scale hydropower.





Beginning in 1958, these were augmented by nuclear power plants, which have operated nearly continuously to pay off their large capital investments. Unlike coal and nuclear, solar and wind are variable; they provide power only when the sun and wind are available.





Converting to a 21st-century grid that is increasingly based on variable resources requires a completely new way of thinking. New sources of flexibility - the ability to keep supply and demand in balance over all time scales - are essential to enable this transition.