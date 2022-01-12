January 12, 2022
MORAL MIDGET WRESTLING:
Trump takes thinly veiled shot at 'gutless' DeSantis over Covid booster (Gabby Orr and Steve Contorno, January 12, 2022, CNN)
Trump, who announced at an event last month that he had received a booster shot in addition to being vaccinated, decried "gutless" politicians who have declined to be similarly transparent with their own booster status. His comments came just weeks after DeSantis sidestepped a question about being boosted during a December appearance on Fox Business -- a response that his staff later claimed the governor had given because it was a "private medical" matter.
