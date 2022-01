KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:





Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Beirut said Thursday that Hezbollah was a threat to Arab security after the leader of the Iran-backed Lebanese movement branded King Salman a "terrorist."





By which he means, the Shi'a and the Muslim Brotherhood are a threat to Wahhabism. Amen.



Posted by Orrin Judd at January 7, 2022 8:49 AM

