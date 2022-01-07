IT'S ALWAYS THE rIGHT:

The Villages, a sprawling retirement community in Florida bigger than Manhattan, is facing some of its residents' worst fears: voter fraud. As the Orlando Sentinal reports, a fourth resident has been arrested for allegedly casting multiple ballots during the 2020 election. A majority of Villagers voted for Donald Trump to be re-elected and likely buy into the "Big Lie" paranoia that Trump was robbed of his rightful place as president. Perhaps it's time for Villagers to look within, since it appears as if some of the fraudsters accused of casting multiple ballots likely did so for Trump. Three of those who've been accused--Joan Halstead, Jay Ketcik, and John Rider--are very clearly Trump supporters. Halstead and Ketcik are registered Republicans. Though Rider has no party affiliation listed, his Facebook page appears to show multiple pro-Trump posts.





The latest person to be arrested, Charles Franklin Barnes, is registered unaffiliated in both the state of Florida and the state of Connecticut. The 64-year-old was arrested on Tuesday and faces one charge of fraud in casting more than one ballot during an election. He was released from Sumter County Jail after paying a $2,000 bond. Little information has been revealed about how authorities discovered Barnes' alleged misdeeds. In the case of Halstead, Ketcik, and Rider, it was a mysterious tipster who called themselves "Totes Legit Votes" who alerted Florida's Division of Elections. The anonymous tipster also emailed Michigan's Bureau of Elections. "Hello Florida and Michigan!" the email began. "I was looking at voter data between your two states and I noticed a couple records that seem similar."