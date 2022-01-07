January 7, 2022
BORN TO GROVEL:
Ted Cruz walks back Jan. 6 'terrorist' remark in heated exchange with Tucker Carlson (MYAH WARD, 01/06/2022, Politico)
Cruz was lambasted during Carlson's Wednesday night show for describing Jan. 6 as "a violent terrorist attack on the Capitol." During his Thursday night appearance, when Carlson asked him why he used the word "terrorist," Cruz brushed off his previous phrasing as "sloppy" and "frankly dumb."
All comedy is conservative.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 7, 2022 8:45 AM