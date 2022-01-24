January 24, 2022
IF ONLY REPUBLICANS ACTUALLY WERE PRO-LIFE:
Cash Aid to Poor Mothers Increases Brain Activity in Babies, Study Finds (Jason DeParle, Jan. 24, 2022, NY Times)
[E]vidence that a single year of subsidies could alter something as profound as brain functioning highlights the role that money may play in child development and comes as President Biden is pushing for a much larger program of subsidies for families with children."This is a big scientific finding," said Martha J. Farah, a neuroscientist at the University of Pennsylvania, who conducted a review of the study for the Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences, where it was published on Monday. "It's proof that just giving the families more money, even a modest amount of more money, leads to better brain development."
