THE rIGHT IS THE WRONG PLACE TO LOOK FOR LOGIC; TRY EMOTION:

There is a new form of bafflingly illogical social media crowing that needs to be put to bed.





Those who erroneously asserted that 'lockdowns don't work' are bizarrely claiming victory now that restrictions are rightly coming to an end. 'We told you all along', they say. Contending that those of us who accepted the need for restrictions to avoid a health system collapse have now performed some kind of reverse ferret.





It makes me wonder whether or not these Covid-sceptics have ever heard of vaccines.





There is a blindingly obvious distinction between the need for non-pharmaceutical interventions amongst a non-immune population, verses one with incredibly high levels of immunity.





Stop me if I am getting too technical, but if lots of people have decent immunity to a disease, there is far less justification for trying to stop that disease spreading.





And that is what our stupendously successful vaccine rollout has delivered us in the UK. The ability to replace non-pharmaceutical interventions (social restrictions) with pharmaceutical ones (vaccines and therapeutics).