AMEN, SISTER:

A former scholar at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft on Monday cheered on a Houthi missile attack launched against the United Arab Emirates' capital city of Abu Dhabi.





"To be honest," Sarah Leah Whitson tweeted, "it's a miracle the United Arab Emirates has been immune to retaliatory Houthi attacks for the past seven years, sitting atop those easy-target glass highrises while raining death and destruction on Yemeni men, women, and children." She emphasized a quote in the Wall Street Journal's article about the attack from Houthi deputy foreign minister Hussein al-Ezzi, who said the missile strike was "intended to punish the U.A.E. for renewing attacks on Yemen despite a pledge more than two years ago to withdraw from the war." No one was killed or injured in the attack.