ANGLOSPHERIC SOVEREIGNTY:

More's Utopia is a republic. Each city elects a 'prince' who rules alongside an elected council.





The cities elect three representatives to sit in a grand council or assembly, which governs the entire country. There is no hereditary monarch or concept of divine-right kingship.





This is very different from the political system in England, in which monarchs justified their claim to the throne through lines of inheritance and divine right. More, however, was not alone in considering the benefits of a republican system. Many humanists sought to finds ways of bolstering the power of other political institutions, such as representative councils and parliament.





More often writes of consent of the people "bestowing sovereignty" and that a king "ought to have command not one instant longer than his subjects wish". For More, the rule of a king was legitimate, because the people had authorised its existence over a long period of time. But, importantly, political power ultimately resided with the people and their representative assembly. In a political environment such as England, it was a message that More could only communicate through the creation of his fantastic island: Utopia.