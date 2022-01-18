...AND THEN WONDER THAT THEY ARE CONDESCENDED TO BY NORMAL PEOPLE...:

At former President Donald Trump's rally in Arizona on Saturday, there were enough conspiracy theories and lies about "election fraud" and "psy-op" being spread from the stage by Trump and his cadre of sycophant GOP lawmakers to keep hardcore MAGA fans happy.





But for one group, the conspiracies needed to be taken to a completely new level.





Having spent the last two-and-a-half months holed up in Dallas awaiting the reappearance of John F. Kennedy and his son, a group of two dozen or so QAnon followers, led by an antisemitic guru called Michael Protzman, made the 1,000 mile trip to hear Trump speaking at his first major rally of 2022.









Ahead of the rally, Protzman, or Negative48 as he's known to his followers, predicted the event would feature some major revelations. While most QAnon followers criticized Trump for talking about returning in 2024 rather than trying to overturn the 2020 election result, Protzman told his followers that something huge happened in the desert on Saturday night.



