WHAT WE LOST:





The three-movement piece is emotionally charged and rigorously constructed. Dawson said he wasn't out to imitate Beethoven or Brahms, but wanted those who heard it to know that it was "unmistakably not the work of a white man." He found inspiration for the piece in traditional spirituals, which he preferred to call "Negro folk-music."





"The themes are taken from what are popularly known as Negro Spirituals," Dawson wrote for the program notes of the Carnegie Hall performance. "In this composition, the composer has employed three themes taken from typical melodies over which he has brooded since childhood, having learned them at his mother's knee."





In an article published in the Journal of the Society for American Music, Gwynne Kuhner Brown, professor of Music History and Music Theory at the University of Puget Sound, notes that Dawson didn't simply build his symphony by quoting singable melodies from spirituals. "The themes are handled with such virtuosic flexibility of rhythm and timbre that each movement seems to evolve organically," she writes, adding that Dawson offers a "persuasive musical bridge between the 'Negro Folk' and the 'Symphony.'"



