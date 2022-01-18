January 18, 2022
MAKE CARBON TAXES CONFISCATORY:
Europeans Rush to Reduce Energy Use as Household Bills Soar (Todd Gillespie and William Wilkes, January 18, 2022, Bloomberg)
That cost surge is driving demand for solar panels and extra insulation as people seek to ease the pressure on their wallets.Rooftop solar is "going to grow quite substantially all over Europe," said Vegard Wiik Vollset, head of EMEA renewables at researcher Rystad Energy AS. "The potential of reducing your electricity bill with these sort of installations is now suddenly a lot more attractive" amid higher energy prices.France saw the biggest expansion in rooftop solar in Europe last year, with new installations jumping almost fourfold, according to Rystad. Germany was still first in terms of volume, adding more than 1,600 megawatts of capacity. The growth in both countries builds on an existing trend, with more and more residents opting to "green" their homes in recent years.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 18, 2022 12:00 AM
« ...AND THEN WONDER THAT THEY ARE CONDESCENDED TO BY NORMAL PEOPLE...: | Main | WHAT MORE DO YOU NEED TO UNDERSTAND...: »