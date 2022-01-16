SO DO YOUR DUTY:

But somewhere along the pandemic's long and tortuous road, which saw his native Switzerland imposing first one lockdown, then another, and finally introducing vaccination certificates, Rimoldi decided he had had enough.





Now he leads Mass-Voll, one of Europe's largest youth-orientated anti-vaccine passport groups.





Because he has chosen not to get vaccinated, student and part-time supermarket cashier Rimoldi is -- for now, at least -- locked out of much of public life. Without a vaccine certificate, he can no longer complete his degree or work in a grocery store. He is barred from eating in restaurants, attending concerts or going to the gym.





"People without a certificate like me, we're not a part of society anymore," he said. "We're excluded. We're like less valuable humans."