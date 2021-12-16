December 16, 2021

WHEN YOU'D RATHER NOT SERVE YOUR COUNTRY:

More than 100 Marines kicked out of the service for refusing Covid vaccine (PAUL MCLEARY, 12/16/2021, Politico)

The Marine Corps has booted 103 of its members for refusing the Covid vaccine, the service announced on Thursday, even as all the military branches report that a vast majority of troops have gotten the shots.

The news comes the same day the Army announced that it has relieved six leaders -- including two commanding officers -- over the issue, and that almost 4,000 active-duty soldiers have refused the vaccine.

They've made it super easy to purge the Trumpists.

Posted by at December 16, 2021 1:29 PM

  

« NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS: | Main | THANKS, JOE: »