December 16, 2021
WHEN YOU'D RATHER NOT SERVE YOUR COUNTRY:
More than 100 Marines kicked out of the service for refusing Covid vaccine (PAUL MCLEARY, 12/16/2021, Politico)
The Marine Corps has booted 103 of its members for refusing the Covid vaccine, the service announced on Thursday, even as all the military branches report that a vast majority of troops have gotten the shots.The news comes the same day the Army announced that it has relieved six leaders -- including two commanding officers -- over the issue, and that almost 4,000 active-duty soldiers have refused the vaccine.
They've made it super easy to purge the Trumpists.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 16, 2021 1:29 PM