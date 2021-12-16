December 16, 2021
THANKS, JOE:
US blacklists Chinese biotech firms over Uyghur surveillance (AFP, December 16, 2021)
The United States on Thursday put Chinese biotechnology firms on a trade blacklist, accusing them of advancing high-tech surveillance on the Uyghur minority.The Commerce Department restricted sensitive exports to the Academy of Military Medical Sciences and 11 of its research institutes over its biotechnology work including "purported brain-control weaponry," a notice said.
