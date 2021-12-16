December 16, 2021
NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:
Fox News removes cartoon depicting George Soros as a 'puppet master' after ADL complains (RON KAMPEAS, DECEMBER 16, 2021, JTA)
Fox News removed from social media a cartoon depicting George Soros as a puppet master after the Anti-Defamation League called out the conservative news giant for peddling antisemitic tropes."As we have told @FoxNews numerous times, casting a Jewish individual as a puppet master who manipulates national events for malign purposes conjures up longstanding antisemitic tropes about Jewish power and contributes to the normalization of antisemitism," the ADL said Wednesday in a tweet. "This needs to be removed."
Scratch a Trumpist, find an anti-Semite.
