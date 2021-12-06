December 6, 2021
WHAT DOES LIBERAL GUILT HAVE TO DO WITH THOSE THEY'RE GUILTY ABOUT?:
Hispanic voters: Latinx term isn't helping (MARC CAPUTO and SABRINA RODRIGUEZ, 12/06/2021, Politico)
Only 2 percent of those polled refer to themselves as Latinx, while 68 percent call themselves "Hispanic" and 21 percent favored "Latino" or "Latina" to describe their ethnic background, according to the survey from Bendixen & Amandi International, a top Democratic firm specializing in Latino outreach.More problematic for Democrats: 40 percent said Latinx bothers or offends them to some degree and 30 percent said they would be less likely to support a politician or organization that uses the term.
