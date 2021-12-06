December 6, 2021
BUBBLICIOUS:
Right wing builds its own echo chamber (Sara Fischer, Dan Primack, 12/05/21, aXIOS)
Conservatives are aggressively building their own apps, phones, cryptocurrencies and publishing houses in an attempt to circumvent what they see as an increasingly liberal internet and media ecosystem.
Poor snowflakes, so threatened by the real world...
