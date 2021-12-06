December 6, 2021
YOUR NEXT PLANE WILL BE A VOLT:
U.K. Debuts Hydrogen-Powered Jet Concept That Produces No Emissions (Siddharth Vikram Philip, December 5, 2021, Bloomberg)
A U.K.-backed research group unveiled a design for a liquid hydrogen-powered airliner theoretically capable of matching the performance of current midsize aircraft without producing carbon emissions.The FlyZero concept envisions a plane carrying 279 passengers non-stop from London to San Francisco at the same speed and comfort as today, the Aerospace Technology Institute said in a statement Monday. The group, a partnership between the U.K. government and industry, is meant to accelerate high-risk projects that will benefit home-grown firms.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 6, 2021 12:00 AM