December 8, 2021
WHAT ABOUT WHEN IT'S CLOUDY?:
What it will take to unleash the potential of geothermal power: Four new pilot plants funded by the US infrastructure bill could help expand the range of the "forgotten renewable." (Casey Crownhart, December 8, 2021, technology Review)
There's enough heat flowing from inside the earth to meet total global energy demand twice over. But harnessing it requires drilling deep underground and transforming that heat into a usable form of energy. That's difficult and expensive, which is why geothermal power--sometimes called the forgotten renewable--makes up only about 0.3% of electricity generation worldwide.Now, though, it's getting a boost. The recently passed US infrastructure bill set aside $84 million for the Department of Energy to build four demonstration plants to test enhanced geothermal systems, an experimental form of the technology.The funding is only a tiny fraction of the DOE's $62 billion allocation in the infrastructure bill, which also includes money to build more long-distance transmission lines, strengthen the supply chain for batteries, and help nuclear power plants stay afloat. But geothermal researchers say even these limited funds could go a long way in helping transition enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) to commercial use."Geothermal is really ready for prime time," says Tim Latimer, founder and CEO of the EGS startup Fervo.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 8, 2021 1:21 PM
