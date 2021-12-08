MIGHT BE A LITTLE BIT STOP-START:

This "traffic light" coalition -- named for the respective party colors of red (SPD), yellow (FDP), and green (well, Greens) -- isn't exactly a natural ideological fit. The SPD and the Greens exist on the left side of the political spectrum, so they're more in sync. But the Free Democrats are very pro-free market, and supports lower tax, which doesn't always mix well with an ambitious social agenda.





Given these gaps, it seemed Merkel would be caretaker chancellor for many months more. Tense, long-drawn out negotiations, potentially lasting into 2022, were predicted. Instead, the negotiations happened with little public squabbling and few leaks. The three parties finalized a coalition deal in just about two months, outlined in a fairly detailed 177-page document. The consensus meant Merkel would come a few weeks shy of the record for longest-serving chancellor.





The coalition found ways to fit together everyone's big priorities. Each got some, if not all, of what they wanted, which allowed them to sell this agreement to their respective bases.





The SPD, of course, gets the chancellery, along with important ministries like interior (think homeland security), which will allow them to beef up their security credentials, and housing and labor, core to their constituencies and reflective of the party's platform on wages and housing.





The Greens scored the foreign ministry, to be led by party co-leader Annalena Baerbock, who has embraced a more human rights-centric foreign policy, especially when it comes to Russia and China, which is reflected to a degree in the document outlining the coalition's vision. The Greens co-leader Robert Habeck will also lead a new economy and climate ministry, which will give the Greens the chance to work with Germany's all-important industrial sector as it transitions to more climate-friendly policies.





The Free Democrats, for their part, won the very coveted finance ministry, to be headed by party leader Christian Lindner. This will give them power of the purse strings, potentially keeping any too-ambitious spending plans in check. The coalition agreement right now uses some interesting accounting, but has broadly agreed not to increase taxes to pay for programs on its agenda.