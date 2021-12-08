THE BEAUTY OF THE MELTING POT IS THAT IT CREATES CONFORMITY:

It took a long while for Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer to team up with Santa Claus. But once he did, there was no stopping him. (Alexander Lee, 12/12/21, History Today)

For many years, St Nicholas and 'Father Christmas' continued to exist as separate traditions. Though in some regions, such as Alsace and parts of the Netherlands, where Catholics and Protestants lived in close proximity, each figure had a certain role to play in festive celebrations and confessional divides generally ensured that they remained distinct.





By the late 18th century, however, demographic changes on the other side of the world caused the two to coalesce. Following the War of Independence, the United States experienced a dramatic rise in immigration. Most of the new arrivals came from Britain, Germany and the Netherlands - and the majority were either Protestants or nonconformists. It is estimated that by 1780 more than a quarter of New York's population traced their origins to the Low Countries, while New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania had large German-speaking minorities. After 1790 the influx slowed a little, due largely to the disruption of the Napoleonic Wars, but by the 1830s immigration had begun to rise again. Over the next two decades large numbers of Irish Catholics came.





At first, different migrant groups all seem to have celebrated Christmas in their own way. Whereas some of the more austere nonconformists tended to shun overly 'pagan' celebrations, others - particularly the Dutch in New York - indulged in tremendous revelry, with lots of drunken fun and sexual delinquency. More importantly, where the tradition of gift-giving was preserved, there was no single figure who brought children their presents - and there was a marked lack of clarity over when he came.



