WE CAN'T OPEN THE BORDERS WIDE ENOUGH:

Worker filings for unemployment benefits hit the lowest level in more than half a century last week as a tight labor market keeps layoffs low.





Initial jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, fell to 184,000 in the week ended Dec. 4, the lowest level since September 1969, the Labor Department said Thursday. [...]





There were 11 million job openings in October, up from 10.6 million in September, according to the Labor Department. By contrast there were 7.4 million unemployed workers that month, a sign of the tight labor market.