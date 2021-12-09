THE GND IS TOO CAUTIOUS:





Scotland has marked the end of its coal-powered history by demolishing the huge chimney at its last remaining coal plant at Longannet in Fife.





The chimney, which was Scotland's largest freestanding structure, dominated the skyline for more than half a century before it was destroyed on Thursday morning with 700kg of explosives.





Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, who pushed the ignition button on the controlled implosion, described the demolition as "a symbolic reminder that we have ended coal-fired power generation in Scotland, as we work in a fair and just way towards becoming a net zero nation by 2045".